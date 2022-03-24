China finds part of engine belonging to China Eastern plane - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:11 IST
Chinese search and rescue in southern Guangxi region on Thursday found part of an engine belonging to a China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed three days ago, state television reported.
The Boeing jet's two engines were manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran that is the only engine producer for 737-800 planes.
