North Korean missile expected to land within Japan's EEZ - Coast Guard

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:17 IST
A North Korean missile launched earlier on Thursday looks as if it may land within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Japanese Coast Guard said.

The coast guard had earlier reported the launch of what could be a ballistic missile.

