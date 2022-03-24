CJI Ramana condoles demise of former Chief Justice RC Lahoti

Left Menu

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of Former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti, who passed away yesterday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:48 IST
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As the bench headed by CJI Ramana assembled today morning, the Chief Justice remembered former CJI Lahoti as a fearless independent judge.

"The entire legal fraternity has suffered a great loss with passing of Justice Lahoti. He will always be remembered as a fearless independent judge," CJI Ramana said and expressed condolences to his family and friends. Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said that on behalf of the bar, they expressed deepest condolences and remembered him as one of the finest judge.

Thereafter the bench observed one-minute silence to pay respect to Justice Lahoti. Justice Lahoti was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004, and retired on November 1, 2005.

Born on November 1, 1940, Lahoti joined the Bar in District Guna in 1960 and enrolled as an Advocate in 1962. In April 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge. After functioning as a District and Sessions Judge for a year, he resigned in May 1978 and reverted to the Bar for practice mainly in the High Court.

He was later appointed as the Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and was made permanent a Judge on August 4, 1989. He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and thereafter he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on December 9, 1998. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

