UK's Johnson says pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves

Britain and its western allies will increase the economic pressure on Russia and are looking to see if more can be done to prevent President Vladimir Putin from accessing his gold reserves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Britain and its western allies will increase the economic pressure on Russia and are looking to see if more can be done to prevent President Vladimir Putin from accessing his gold reserves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. Ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Johnson told LBC Radio that Putin had already crossed a red line and that he should appear before the International Criminal Court.

"We need to do more," he said. "And so we need to do more economically. Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?" "The more pressure we apply now, particularly on things like gold, that I believe the more we can shorten the war."

