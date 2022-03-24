N.Korean projectile lands near Japan's Aomori prefecture
An apparent North Korean missile was seen landing at 170 km (106 miles) west of Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori, authorities said on Thursday.
The projectile, possibly a ballistic missile, came down at about 1544 hours (0644 GMT), Japan's Coast Guard said.
