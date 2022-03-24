Left Menu

Belgium to inject another billion euros into its army - L'Echo

NATO member states are supposed to contribute more than 2% of their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) annually. Belgium is currently spending 1.2% and this will increase to 1.54% with the latest investments. The Belgian army is looking to recruit 2,500 soldiers in 2022, to reinforce the ranks of its military, currently standing at around 25,000 people.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:56 IST
Belgium to inject another billion euros into its army - L'Echo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Belgian government agreed a few hours before a NATO summit to inject an extra billion euros in its defence forces, on top of 10 billion euros ($10.98 billion) already agreed, according to Belgian newspaper l'Echo, a move prompted by the war in Ukraine.

The new investments aim at reinforcing the Belgian defence by 2030, including developing a cybersecurity unit in the Belgian army, replenishing stocks of fuel and munitions, military equipment and supplies and improving intelligence and communication systems, the paper said. NATO member states are supposed to contribute more than 2% of their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) annually. Belgium is currently spending 1.2% and this will increase to 1.54% with the latest investments.

The Belgian army is looking to recruit 2,500 soldiers in 2022, to reinforce the ranks of its military, currently standing at around 25,000 people. ($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022