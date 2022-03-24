Left Menu

Govt waiting for Saudi Arabia to take call on Haj, says Naqvi

The government is waiting for Saudi Arabias decision on hosting the annual Haj pilgrimage, but has started preparations to send pilgrims from 10 embarking points, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.Naqvi said there has been no Haj pilgrimage for last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We want Haj to happen this year.

''We want Haj to happen this year. But it depends on the Saudi Arabia government, what decision they take. But on our own, we have started preparations in 10 embarking points, out of the 21," he said during the Question Hour.

