Ukrainian agriculture minister has submitted resignation - aide
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko has submitted his resignation, an aide told Reuters on Thursday, without stating a reason.
The aide, who declined to be named, said Ukrainian parliament would vote on whether to accept the resignation, possibly as soon as Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roman Leshchenko
- Ukrainian
Advertisement