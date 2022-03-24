Left Menu

EU's Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday. The European Union and its allies will keep on delivering military aid to the Ukrainian army, Borrell said. "It is important because everything will be decided in the next 15 days," he said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:47 IST
EU's Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now
Josep Borrell Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "Right now, Russia doesn't want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to occupy the ground," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish TVE channel. "It wants to surround the coast to the border with Moldova and isolate Ukraine from the sea. It wants to negotiate in earnest only when it has secured a position of strength."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression. The European Union and its allies will keep on delivering military aid to the Ukrainian army, Borrell said.

"It is important because everything will be decided in the next 15 days," he said. "What will make history is the capacity of Ukrainians to resist."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022