Lucknow Police diverts traffic in view of Yogi Adityath's swearing-in as UP CM

Lucknow Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic diversion plan in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tomorrow. The diversion plan will be in effect till 10 pm on March 25.

"All vehicles except the attendee vehicles will be diverted to other routes in the city. Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki would be diverted to Chinhut circle," stated an official release by Lucknow Traffic Police. Traffic from the city to Bareilly will be diverted towards Hazrat ganj circle where they can take an exit from the jail road.

All civil vehicles including public transport would be completely restricted around the stadium. Separate route diversion and parking spaces have been allotted by the officials so as to keep the traffic in check. The oath ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will take place in Ekana Stadium on March 25. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Chief Ministers from BJP ruled states who will attend Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking on March 25 include Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai R Thakur and Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pramod Sawant, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, will also be present at the event in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)