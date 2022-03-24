Left Menu

Japan PM says N.Korea's missile launch 'unacceptable act of violence'

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:05 IST
North Korea's latest missile launch is an "unacceptable act of violence", Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

Kishida, who is in Brussels for the G7 summit, said he would like to confirm cooperation regarding North Korea's action at the meeting, adding that North Korea's missile technology was improving.

Top officials in Seoul and Tokyo condemned North Korea's launch of what they said was an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

