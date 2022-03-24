Left Menu

Following are Thursday's commodity prices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:07 IST
Following are Thursday's commodity prices
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Thursday's commodity prices. (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-4800: Medium 3800-4000: Jowar 2400-2800: Jaggery Cube 3800-4200: Jaggery Ball 4400-4600: Coriander Seed 12500-16000: Chillies Fine 26000-40000: Potato Big 1800-2000: Medium 1500-1700: Onion Big 1200-1600: Medium 800-1200: Small 200-800: Tamarind 10000-12000: Garlic 6500-7500: Horsegram 5000-5600: Wheat 3200-3400: Turmeric 12000-13000: Tur Dal 8200-10800: Green Gram Dal 9000-10100: Black Gram Dal 8600-13100: Bengal Gram Dal 6000-6900: Mustard 9000-9500: Gingelly 10000-14000: Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12000: Copra 20000-21000.

Groundnut Oil (10 kg): 1380-1900, Coconut Oil (10 kg): 1800-2300, Gingelly Oil: 1700-1800, Ghee (5 kg): 2250-2500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022