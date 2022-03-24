Following are Thursday's commodity prices. (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4000-4800: Medium 3800-4000: Jowar 2400-2800: Jaggery Cube 3800-4200: Jaggery Ball 4400-4600: Coriander Seed 12500-16000: Chillies Fine 26000-40000: Potato Big 1800-2000: Medium 1500-1700: Onion Big 1200-1600: Medium 800-1200: Small 200-800: Tamarind 10000-12000: Garlic 6500-7500: Horsegram 5000-5600: Wheat 3200-3400: Turmeric 12000-13000: Tur Dal 8200-10800: Green Gram Dal 9000-10100: Black Gram Dal 8600-13100: Bengal Gram Dal 6000-6900: Mustard 9000-9500: Gingelly 10000-14000: Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-12000: Copra 20000-21000.

Groundnut Oil (10 kg): 1380-1900, Coconut Oil (10 kg): 1800-2300, Gingelly Oil: 1700-1800, Ghee (5 kg): 2250-2500.

