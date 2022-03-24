Six IEDs found in Jharkhand jungle

Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have been found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a search operation in Halmad-Rogto jungle and seized the IEDs on Wednesday, a police officer said. The explosives are suspected to have been planted by Naxals to inflict casualties on security forces, he added.