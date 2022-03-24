Maha: Man gets 6-month RI for sexually harassing minor girl

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to six months' rigorous imprisonment in the case of sexual harassment of a minor girl in 2013.

Special Judge (for POCSO cases) V V Virkar, in her order on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused, Gotya alias Umesh Baliram Waghe (28), belonging to Bhiwandi taluka in Thane. Four other accused, who were also tried in the case for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were acquitted as the court gave them the benefit of doubt. Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that whenever the victim, then aged 12 and studying in Class 6 of a Zilla Parishad school, used to go to the toilet, the accused would follow her, show her obscene pictures and molest her. After the accused molested her again on October 10, 2013, she refused to go to the school. When her mother enquired, the girl informed her about the incident.

The victim's family members were also abused and threatened when they went to the house of the accused to enquire about the incident.

