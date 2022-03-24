U.S. military condemns N.Korea missile launch
The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch, the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a statement on Thursday, after South Korea and Japan reported the launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since 2017.
INDOPACOM said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory or personnel, or its allies, but called on North Korea to refrain from further destabilising acts.
