Not feasible to change provisions on number of attempts for civil services exam: Govt
The government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination (CSE), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as regards to requests received from candidates on granting age relaxation and extra attempt to candidates for CSE due to the Covid pandemic, the issue was also brought before the Supreme Court vide writ petitions by aspirants. ''Based on the judgments passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination,'' he said in a written reply.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been making all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of examinations by adopting all COVID-19 safety protocols, the minister said.
