Left Menu

Not feasible to change provisions on number of attempts for civil services exam: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:02 IST
Not feasible to change provisions on number of attempts for civil services exam: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination (CSE), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as regards to requests received from candidates on granting age relaxation and extra attempt to candidates for CSE due to the Covid pandemic, the issue was also brought before the Supreme Court vide writ petitions by aspirants. ''Based on the judgments passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination,'' he said in a written reply.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been making all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of examinations by adopting all COVID-19 safety protocols, the minister said.

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022