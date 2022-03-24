Russian ambassador says Poland has blocked embassy's bank accounts - RIA
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Russia's ambassador to Warsaw said on Thursday that Poland had blocked the embassy's bank accounts for allegedly financing "terrorist activity", RIA news agency reported.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine