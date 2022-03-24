PM Modi appreciates GeM for achieving procurement of Rs. 1 lakh cr in FY 2021-22

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated Government e Marketplace (GeM) for achieving annual procurement of Rs. 1 lakh crore in Financial Year 2021-22. He has also said that GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector."

(With Inputs from PIB)