HC terms as unfortunate authorities' washing away hands on encroachment in Okhla Industrial area

The Delhi High Court Thursday termed "unfortunate" the SDMC and DSIIDC washing away hands over encroachment on public land in Okhla Industrial area and directed the authorities to take action for removing the unauthorised construction.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) to nominate one senior officer each as nodal officers and they shall meet to chalk out plan to remove unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land and streets in Okhla Industrial area.

"This is an unfortunate state where two authorities are washing their hands on encroachment on public land," the bench said.

While the counsel for SDMC said the industrial area has been transferred to DSIIDC, the lawyer representing DSIIDC submitted that the encroachment has taken place in the jurisdiction of SDMC.

The court directed SDMC and DSIIDC to file minutes of meeting to be held between the two nodal officers and also their status reports along with photographs to show action taken to remove the encroachment.

It also directed the DCP (South) to provide requisite force to remove encroachment in the area.

The high court was hearing a PIL, initiated on its own, in which it had earlier sought response of the Lieutenant Governor (LG), SDMC, DSIIDC and Delhi Police Commissioner over the issue of illegal construction and encroachment on public land in Okhla Industrial area here.

The PIL committee of the high court had recommended that a July 7, 2017 letter by an individual be treated as a PIL in which he has complained over illegal construction and encroachment on public lands in the industrial area.

It was alleged in the letter that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders and that the locals of the area were facing issues due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads.

The PIL committee in October 2017, had called for a report from the Chief Law Officer of SDMC.

The bench had noted that a report was received from DSIIDC in October 2021, stating that Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 was transferred to DSIIDC from SDMC after enactment of Delhi Industrial Development Operation and Maintenance Act, 2010.

The court had also noted that in the minutes of a meeting held under the chairmanship of LG on August 22, 2014, it was recorded that respective municipal corporations of Delhi would take necessary steps for removal of encroachments from common areas in joint operation with DSIIDC and Delhi Police.

Based on the minutes of meeting, the DSIIDC had requested SDMC on multiple occasions for taking necessary action to combat unauthorised encroachment in the industrial area, it had noted.

