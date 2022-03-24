Left Menu

Belgium to inject another billion euros into its army - L'Echo

Western leaders will agree to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe and increase military aid to Ukraine as the Russian assault on its neighbour entered its second month. The new Belgian investments aim at reinforcing defences by 2030, including developing a cybersecurity unit in the army, replenishing stocks of fuel and munitions, equipment and supplies and improving intelligence and communication systems, the newspaper said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:12 IST
Belgium to inject another billion euros into its army - L'Echo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium agreed on Thursday to inject an extra billion euros into its defence forces, on top of 10 billion euros ($10.98 billion) already agreed, Belgian newspaper l'Echo said, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed new investment ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.

"We will announce additional investment in our operational ability of our defence," De Croo told reporters on his way to the NATO summit, without giving details. Western leaders will agree to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe and increase military aid to Ukraine as the Russian assault on its neighbour entered its second month.

The new Belgian investments aim at reinforcing defences by 2030, including developing a cybersecurity unit in the army, replenishing stocks of fuel and munitions, equipment and supplies and improving intelligence and communication systems, the newspaper said. NATO member states are supposed to contribute more than 2% of their GDP annually. Belgium is currently spending 1.2% and this will increase to 1.54% with the latest investments.

The Belgian army is looking to recruit 2,500 soldiers in 2022 to reinforce its military, currently standing at around 25,000. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022