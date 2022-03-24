Live updates: Renault suspends activities at Moscow plant

French carmaker Renault has announced that it was suspending "activities at the Renault Moscow plant" with immediate effect.

The move came on Wednesday night, hours after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke virtually to the French parliament, calling on Renault and other French companies with a Russian presence to stop indirectly supporting the war against Ukraine.

The Renault Group board of directors met on Wednesday to decide to halt production at the plant that produces Arkana, Kaptur, Duster and Nissan Terrano SUVs amid mounting criticism of its foothold in Russia.

The lion's share of the group's Russian presence, however, goes through its subsidiary AvtoVAZ, through which it sold nearly 500,000 vehicles in Russia in 2021.

Renault said AvtoVAZ was not immediately withdrawing, but "assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia".

PARIS — French defence ministry announced on Wednesday the country successfully tested the modernised version of its nuclear missile, the Air-Sol Moyenne Portée.

A ministry statement said it was tested "without a military payload" and was fired from a Rafale twin-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft that took off from Cazaux Air Force Base 120 in southwestern France".

The medium-range air-to-ground nuclear ASMP missile, developed by arms manufacturer MBDA, represents part of the air component of the French nuclear deterrence.

The announcement comes at the height of the war in Ukraine, as some observers fear the potential for a military escalation by Russia.

___ BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said any chemical attack by Russia on Ukraine would change the course of the war, but refused to say whether NATO would take military action.

Asked whether a chemical weapons attack is a red line for NATO, Stoltenberg said, "I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect, and to react to any type of attack on a NATO-allied country." Stoltenberg said that "any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It would be a blatant violation of international law, and it will have widespread and severe consequences".

His remarks on Thursday came as he arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels to chair a summit of the military organisation's leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

NATO allies are worried about Russian rhetoric and fear that Moscow might want to create a pretext to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The leaders are likely to agree to send equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

They are also set to endorse a move to set up four new multi-national battle groups in eastern Europe to deter Russia from attacking any NATO members.

