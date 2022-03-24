Nearly 30,000 rural habitations have contaminants in drinking water source: Govt

Nearly 30,000 rural habitations have contaminants, including arsenic, heavy metals and fluoride, in their drinking water source, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said 29,517 rural habitations across 16 states and Union Territories have been reported to have quality issues in drinking water sources as of March 17.

Of the 29,517 affected habitations, 16,231 are affected with iron, 1,657 with arsenic, 912 with fluoride, 10,017 with salinity, 518 with nitrate, and 182 with heavy metals.

