Left Menu

Drunk woman creates ruckus, kicked by auto drivers in Bharatpur

A 25-year-old woman allegedly created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, quarrelled with two auto drivers, who kicked her in the presence of a policeman in Rajasthans Bharatpur.The incident took place on Wednesday night, an official said on Thursday.A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:17 IST
Drunk woman creates ruckus, kicked by auto drivers in Bharatpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman allegedly created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, quarrelled with two auto drivers, who kicked her in the ''presence'' of a policeman in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, an official said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. A policeman and some other people are seen standing while the two men assault her.

The two auto drivers have been arrested under Sections 324 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (molestation) of the IPC, Mathura Gate police station SHO Ramnath said.

He said the woman was under the influence of alcohol and created a ruckus on the road. She quarrelled with the auto drivers and others. The two auto drivers, identified as Mahesh and Charan Singh, hit her.

When she fell on the ground, they kicked her.

The SHO said the woman's mother and other family members were called on the spot and action under the Police Act was taken against her.

She was then let off, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022