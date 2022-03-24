Drunk woman creates ruckus, kicked by auto drivers in Bharatpur

A 25-year-old woman allegedly created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol, quarrelled with two auto drivers, who kicked her in the ''presence'' of a policeman in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, an official said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. A policeman and some other people are seen standing while the two men assault her.

The two auto drivers have been arrested under Sections 324 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (molestation) of the IPC, Mathura Gate police station SHO Ramnath said.

He said the woman was under the influence of alcohol and created a ruckus on the road. She quarrelled with the auto drivers and others. The two auto drivers, identified as Mahesh and Charan Singh, hit her.

When she fell on the ground, they kicked her.

The SHO said the woman's mother and other family members were called on the spot and action under the Police Act was taken against her.

She was then let off, he said.

