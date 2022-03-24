Left Menu

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:18 IST
4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
  • Switzerland

Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth person hospitalised in serious condition.

Alexandre Bisenz, a spokesman for the Vaud regional police, told The Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, saying that the five had jumped from a building.

Bisenz told the AP an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday. He declined to provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to be named publicly.

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

