Left Menu

Financial firm director held for duping over 100 investors of Rs 18 cr

Thane police have arrested a financial companys director for allegedly duping over 100 investors to the tune of Rs 18 crore by luring them with lucrative returns on investments, an official said on Thursday.A man, Sunil Sarode, and his wife Manisha Sunil Sarode floated a company with the promise of high returns to investors.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:25 IST
Financial firm director held for duping over 100 investors of Rs 18 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have arrested a financial company's director for allegedly duping over 100 investors to the tune of Rs 18 crore by luring them with lucrative returns on investments, an official said on Thursday.

A man, Sunil Sarode, and his wife Manisha Sunil Sarode floated a company with the promise of high returns to investors. But, after people invested in the firm, they neither got the promised returns nor their invested amount, inspector Siddharth Gade of the police's economic offences wing said.

Later, some people approached the Kolsewadi police, who registered a case against the couple under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, he said.

During the probe conducted so far, it has been found that the accused allegedly duped 105 investors to the tune of Rs 18 crore, the official said. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused woman, who was the firm's director, from Aurangabad on Monday, while search for her husband was on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022