Kremlin says Russia's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats is forced measure

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: (en.kremlin.ru)
  Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that Moscow's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats was a forced measure, after Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns.

The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata" in what Russian media said was a response to the U.S. move at the United Nations.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

