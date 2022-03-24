Left Menu

Scrap dealer shot dead in Jharkhand's Adityapur

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old scrap dealer was shot dead by unidentified people in Adityapur town in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Debabrata Goswami, was riding a two-wheeler when the assailants opened fire on him in the morning, Adityapur police station officer-in-charge Alok Dubey said.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The deceased had criminal antecedents and personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder, he said, adding that, however, police is investigating the matter from all angles.

