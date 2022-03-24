Zelenskiy says Ukraine deserves to be full member of EU

Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday via video link.

"We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully-fledged member of the EU," Zelenskiy said in an address to Sweden's parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)