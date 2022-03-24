Left Menu

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
Four people were found dead at the foot of a seven-story residential building in the lakeside Swiss city of Montreux, police said Thursday, with a fifth person hospitalized in serious condition.

Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said that the five had jumped from a building. But a regional police spokesman, Alexandre Bisenz, told The Associated Press that he couldn't immediately confirm the report.

Bisenz told the AP that an investigation is underway and the five people were found at about 7 am Thursday outside a building near the city's famed Casino Barriere. He declined to provide further details. Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners.

