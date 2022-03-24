UK government to set out new legislative agenda on May 10

The British government's new legislative agenda will be set out on May 10 in the traditional 'Queen's Speech' to parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Thursday.

"The Queen's Speech will set out the government's agenda for the next session and its plans to grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the COVID backlogs," Johnson's office said in a statement.

