Swiss report more than $6 billion worth of sanctioned Russian assets
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:13 IST
The Swiss government has so far received reports of 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($6.17 billion) worth of Russian assets in Switzerland covered by sanctions, and the number is likely to rise significantly, government official Erwin Bollinger told a news conference on Thursday.
That included a number of properties in resorts, he said.
