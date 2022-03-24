Saharanpur man shot dead inside his house

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead inside his house in Nakud police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday night when Nagendra Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Jat village under Nakud police station area, was sleeping in his house. According to Kumar’s family members, they heard a gunshot in the night and rushed to his room only to find him in a pool of blood, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Sharma said.

He said that Kumar’s brother Harendra spotted three people fleeing on a motorbike and immediately informed the police.

Harendra has given a complaint naming two people in the case, Sharma said, adding that the incident is believed to be the result of enmity, and that the police is probing it.

The body has been sent for post mortem, he said, adding three police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

