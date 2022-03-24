Bodies of 11 migrant workers killed in Hyderabad blaze flown to Bihar

The bodies of 11 migrant workers, hailing from Bihar, who were charred to death in a massive fire that swept through a scrap godown in the city were flown from here to Patna on Thursday, police said here.

All the 11 bodies were shifted to the airport here from the state-run Gandhi Hospital after post-mortem and bodies of six of them were flown in a flight to Patna on Thursday morning and handed over to the relatives of the deceased there while bodies of remaining five persons were also flown in another flight to Patna in the afternoon, they said.

Police and revenue officials from the city also left for Bihar in this regard, a police official said.

The 11 workers, aged between 22 to 35 years, who were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda here were killed in an early morning blaze on Wednesday.

The godown at Bhoiguda was allegedly operating without fire safety measures and a lone internal spiral staircase hardly helped the deceased flee the fire, although one person managed to escape, fire and police officials had said.

The lone survivor, who saved his life by jumping from the window of the room in which they were staying, has been admitted to a local hospital.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the owner of the scrap godown, police added.

The exact cause of the fire would be known after investigation, fire service and police officials had said.

