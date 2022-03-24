Over 800 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized from truck in MP; 3 held

Police on Thursday seized 888 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs one crore from a bananas-laden truck and arrested three persons in this connection in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch sleuths searched the truck parked near a godown of the forest department, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

They seized the contraband kept in 37 bags hidden under the bananas, the official said.

The truck was on its way to Agra from Hyderabad, he said. The police arrested three persons, including the truck driver, and a case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

