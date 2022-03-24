Former Spanish king could face trial after UK court rejects sovereign immunity
Former Spanish King Juan Carlos does not have the right to sovereign immunity in a harassment case brought against him by his former lover, the English High Court ruled on Thursday.
The ruling means the former monarch could stand trial in Britain if Danish national Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn proceeds with her case.
Juan Carlos' lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
