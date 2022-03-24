Russian defence minister updates Putin on Ukraine military campaign - Interfax
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu updated President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Security Council about Russia's military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Security Council
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Interfax
- Defence
- Ukrainian
- Sergei Shoigu
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-Taiwan studies Ukraine war for own battle strategy with China
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv, asks for aid