Man dies after heavy granite piece falls on his head from building in Mumbai

A 38-year-old man died after a heavy piece of granite fell on his head from a building in Mumbai when he stepped out of his house to meet a friend, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Mahalaxmi building in Ori Pada locality of Dahisar area, he said. The victim, Kalyan Giri, had stepped out of his house and was chatting with his friend when a piece of granite from the building broke and fell on his head, the official said.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the building. When Giri's friend shouted for help, the victim's parents came out of their house. They took Giri to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Somnath Gharghe said, ''On the basis of primary information, we have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder). We are verifying from which floor or flat the stone piece fell. An investigation is on into the case.''

