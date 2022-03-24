Left Menu

Man dies after heavy granite piece falls on his head from building in Mumbai

The victim, Kalyan Giri, had stepped out of his house and was chatting with his friend when a piece of granite from the building broke and fell on his head, the official said.The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the building.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:49 IST
Man dies after heavy granite piece falls on his head from building in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man died after a heavy piece of granite fell on his head from a building in Mumbai when he stepped out of his house to meet a friend, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Mahalaxmi building in Ori Pada locality of Dahisar area, he said. The victim, Kalyan Giri, had stepped out of his house and was chatting with his friend when a piece of granite from the building broke and fell on his head, the official said.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the building. When Giri's friend shouted for help, the victim's parents came out of their house. They took Giri to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12) Somnath Gharghe said, ''On the basis of primary information, we have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder). We are verifying from which floor or flat the stone piece fell. An investigation is on into the case.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022