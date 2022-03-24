Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland. Russia "wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.
Russia "wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure," Zelenskiy said in a pre-recorded video address to a NATO summit which was released in advance by the Ukrainian presidency.
"But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With Ukraine war, Europe's geopolitical map is moving again
Norway's Yara cuts European fertiliser output as gas prices surge
Europe-wide gas price cap needed to limit soaring costs - Engie CEO
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact
European stocks rebound after four-day selloff