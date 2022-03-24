Army Chief presents ‘President’s Colours’ to two battalions of Dogra Regiment

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff presented the prestigious 'President's Colours' to two battalions of the Dogra Regiment, namely 20 DOGRA and 21 DOGRA during an impressive Colour Presentation Parade held at the Dogra Regimental Centre, Faizabad (UP) on 24 March 2022.

The Colour Presentation Parade was also witnessed by General NC Vij (retd) former COAS & Honorary Colonel of The Dogra Regiment, Army Commanders of Southern Command & Central Command along with a large number of serving and retired personnel. After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Dogra Regiment in all spheres of military activities including operations, training and sports. The COAS also complimented the newly raised units for their remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride.

(With Inputs from PIB)