Retired HC judge appointed to green tribunal

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of the Madras High Court was been appointed as the judicial member of the Regional Bench of the National Green Tribunal here, on Thursday.

According to a notification from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Justice Pushpa will hold the post for four years or till attaining the age of 67 years.

