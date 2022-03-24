Left Menu

Retired HC judge appointed to green tribunal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:44 IST
Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of the Madras High Court was been appointed as the judicial member of the Regional Bench of the National Green Tribunal here, on Thursday.

According to a notification from the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Justice Pushpa will hold the post for four years or till attaining the age of 67 years.

