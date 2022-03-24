Left Menu

UK assessing Putin's demand for gas payments in roubles - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Britain is assessing Russia's demand for payment for gas in roubles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin said he would invoice "unfriendly" countries in the currency.

The call for payments in roubles was seen as Putin's way of trying to shore up the currency, which has collapsed after the imposition of sanctions on Russia.

"We are carefully monitoring the implications of the Russian demand," the spokesman said.

