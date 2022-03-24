Left Menu

ABVP ex-national prez granted regular bail

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:02 IST
ABVP ex-national prez granted regular bail
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who was arrested on March 19 in connection with a case registered against him by the police in July 2020, was granted regular bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justice G Jayachandran, who granted interim bail to Dr Subbiah a couple of days ago, made the same as a regular one, with the same conditions, today.

Dr Subbiah, the head of Oncology department in Government Stanley Hospital, was arrested by Adambakkam police on March 19 following a complaint from a woman neighbour on July 25, 2020. The charge against him was that he had thrown a used mask inside the gate of the woman's residence and urinated outside her house.

On Monday, the court had granted him interim and said he should be released on executing a personal bond for Rs 25,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of Prison, Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, Justice D Krishnakumar reserved orders on Dr Subbiah's another petition challenging his suspension from service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022