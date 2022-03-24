Left Menu

U.S., South Korea agree new measures by Security Council needed after N.Korea test

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:17 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called for a decisive response to North Korea's latest missile test, and agreed that additional measures by the U.N. Security Council were essential, Seoul said on Thursday.

The two officials spoke by phone after North Korea was reported to have conducted its first full intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test since 2017, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

