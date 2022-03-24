Left Menu

Missing student found dead in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Thursday found the body of an engineering student floating in a well in Palghar district of Maharashtra, three weeks after he went missing, an official said.

The official said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but the body, found in the Umroli area of the district, has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The deceased, Chetan Khandare (21), went missing on March 3 and a complaint in this regard was registered at the Boisar police station, he said.

Local residents spotted his body in the well and alerted the police.

A case of accidental death was registered, the official added.

