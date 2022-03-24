Man arrested in UP for making 'derogatory' remarks against Smriti Irani

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on social media, police said.

Pushpendra Yadav, a resident of Ughaiti police station area here, was held following a complaint by BJP worker Kuldeep Shankhdhar on Twitter, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.

A case has been registered against Yadav, Verma added.

