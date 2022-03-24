Left Menu

Birbhum killings: NHRC sends notice to WB govt, DGP; seeks report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:20 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief on Thursday in connection with the killing of eight people in \RBirbhum district, and sought a report within four weeks, detailing the steps taken to ensure the safety of people, officials said.

Eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village in Birbhum on Tuesday in a suspected act of retribution for the killing of a panchayat official of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the West Bengal government via the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) of the state in connection with the killing of eight people at Bogtui village in \RBirbhum district, a senior official said.

The commission has sought a detailed report within four weeks, including the status of the FIRs registered, the steps taken to ensure the safety of the people in the village and any relief or rehabilitation provided by the state government, he said.

