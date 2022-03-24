UK makes first move to commission abortion services in N. Ireland
Britain said on Thursday it was preparing regulations to directly commission abortion services in Northern Ireland in case the British province's devolved government misses a deadline to set them up itself.
"I firmly believe women and girls must have access to safe, high-quality abortion care in Northern Ireland. It is unacceptable that access to basic abortion healthcare is not available as it is across the rest of the UK," British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said in a statement.
