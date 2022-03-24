Left Menu

Swiss police investigating deaths of French family in Montreux

Four members of a French family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from the 7th floor of their apartment building, police said. The Vaud cantonal police said they were still investigating, but have ruled out there being another person in the apartment.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:37 IST
Swiss police investigating deaths of French family in Montreux

Four members of a French family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from the 7th floor of their apartment building, police said.

The Vaud cantonal police said they were still investigating, but have ruled out there being another person in the apartment. Police said officers had gone to the apartment with a warrant for the father related to the home-schooling of one of the two children.

Officers returned later after a witness notified them that people had fallen from a balcony, police said. "Five members of the same family fell ... from the balcony of their apartment in Montreux located on the 7th floor of a building on the street of the casino. A man, two women and a young girl died and an adolescent has been hospitalised in serious condition," the police statement said.

The father, aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and the 8-year-old girl died, while the couple's 15-year-old son survived, it said, adding that formal identification was under way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022