Left Menu

UK court OKs harassment claim against Spain's former king

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:45 IST
UK court OKs harassment claim against Spain's former king
  • Country:
  • Spain

Royal immunity laws do not protect Spain's former king Juan Carlos I in a lawsuit for alleged harassment filed by his ex-lover, a British court ruled on Thursday.

High Court Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled so because the claim involved Juan Carlos' private acts in the aftermath of a romantic relationship.

The court observed that he did not have legal immunity under either Spanish or British law.

Corinna Larsen, a Danish socialite and businesswoman who lives in Monaco and London, was the unofficial partner of Juan Carlos for years, but the couple split amid increased media and public scrutiny in Spain.

Juan Carlos stepped down as king in 2014, allowing his son to become King Felipe VI.

In 2020, after Larsen and Juan Carlos became subjects of judicial investigations for opaque financial dealings, including assets kept in tax havens, she sued the former monarch, accusing him of orchestrating threats and for ordering unlawful covert and overt surveillance starting in 2012.

Larsen has asked the court for a restraining order against Juan Carlos, as well as compensation for mental health treatment costs.

Robin Rathmell of Kobre and Kim, the law firm representing Larsen, said Thursday's ruling demonstrated that Juan Carlos “cannot hide behind position, power, or privilege” to avoid the lawsuit.

“This is the first step on the road to justice; the appalling facts of this case will finally be brought before the court,” Rathmell firm said in a statement.

Juan Carlos' Spanish lawyers declined to comment on the London court's ruling.

The former monarch has been based in the United Arab Emirates since 2020.

He recently announced his desire to return to Spain for sporadic visits after prosecutors at home and in Switzerland found no evidence of financial misbehaviour that would fall outside royal immunity laws.

Juan Carlos, 84, has retained the title of “King Emeritus” since he abdicated. Felipe has tried to shield his own reign from the scandals affecting his father and other members of the royal family.

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022