Stoltenberg to stay on as NATO chief until October 2023 as Russia wages war on Ukraine
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO allies on Thursday extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until Sept.30, 2023.
"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, which borders eastern NATO members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
ANALYSIS-Taiwan studies Ukraine war for own battle strategy with China
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv, asks for aid