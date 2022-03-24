Left Menu

Stoltenberg to stay on as NATO chief until October 2023 as Russia wages war on Ukraine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST
NATO allies on Thursday extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until Sept.30, 2023.

"As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia's war against Ukraine, which borders eastern NATO members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

